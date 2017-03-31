Easterlies are still affecting the eastern section of the country

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, April 1, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Friday, March 31, PAGASA said these skies will affect Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao.

Easterlies are still affecting the eastern section of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the southeast to northeast over Northern Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to northeast. – Rappler.com