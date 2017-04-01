The tail-end of a cold front is also affecting Northern Luzon

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of the country will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, April 2, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, April 1, PAGASA said these will affect Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Ilocos, Caraga, Davao, Eastern Visayas, and Aurora province.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Easterlies are still affecting the eastern section of the country.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Luzon and Eastern Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the east to northeast with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com