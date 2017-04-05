PAGASA says 'day-to-day weather will gradually become warmer and drier,' but there will still be isolated rainshowers

MANILA, Philippines – Expect hotter days ahead, as summer is officially here.

State weather bureau PAGASA announced the termination of the northeast monsoon on Wednesday, April 5, which means the start of summer in the country.

"The resurgence of the northeast monsoon that affected the Northern and Central Luzon during the last few days has weakened. Latest weather map analyses and numerical model outputs indicate the establishment of the North Pacific High Pressure Area during the weekend," PAGASA said in a statement.

"The day-to-day weather will gradually become warmer and drier in the coming weeks partly due to the dominance of the extended ridge of North Pacific High Pressure Area and easterlies," it added.

But PAGASA also said isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are still expected in the afternoons and evenings due to "localized convection," or when warm air rises and forms rain clouds.

Mindanao will also have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) moves north.

With the occasional rain, summer this year won't be as hot as the last two summers, according to PAGASA.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in the Philippines is 42.2°C, taken in Tuguegarao City on May 11, 1969. – Rappler.com