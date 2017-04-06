The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms will affect the Visayas and Caraga on Friday, April 7, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Thursday, April 6, PAGASA said the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Central Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains.

The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies but with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast to east over Luzon and Eastern Visayas, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to northeast. – Rappler.com