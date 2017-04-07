The ridge of a high pressure area is affecting Northern Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Saturday, April 8, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Friday, April 7, PAGASA said these skies will bring isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow from the east to southeast over Northern Luzon, and from the east over the rest of Luzon and Visayas, causing moderate to occasionally rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to northeast. – Rappler.com