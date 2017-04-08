The ridge of a high pressure area is affecting Northern and Central Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Sunday, April 9, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday, April 8, PAGASA said these skies will bring isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in the area.

The ridge of a high pressure area is affecting Northern and Central Luzon, while easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds from the east to southeast will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon, and from the east to northeast over the rest of Luzon and Visayas, causing moderate to ocassionally rough seas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the East to northeast with slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com