What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Thursday, April 13, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA was still 1,175 kilometers east of Mindanao.

If this LPA develops into a tropical depression, it will be named Crising. It could bring moderate to heavy rain during the last part of Holy Week, a time when many Filipinos are on vacation.

PAGASA is expected to release a more detailed forecast when the LPA enters PAR or when it intensifies.

In the meantime, the country will just have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com