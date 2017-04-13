Low-lying areas in parts of Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur are at risk of floods

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA has been monitoring is bringing rain to the southern Philippines.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Maundy Thursday, April 13, PAGASA said the LPA is already 845 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in Caraga and Davao, as well as in Eastern Visayas.

At 5:45 pm on Maundy Thursday, a yellow rainfall warning was already issued for parts of Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur. This warning means low-lying areas are at risk of floods and there could be landslides in mountainous areas.

The rest of the country will just have isolated rainshowers.

If the LPA develops into a tropical depression, it will be named Crising. – Rappler.com