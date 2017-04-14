When the low pressure area strengthens, it will be named Crising

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) in the country is likely to develop into a tropical depression on Good Friday, April 14.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Good Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is forecast to strengthen within the next 6 hours.

It is already located 615 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Caraga and Eastern Visayas, while there will be light to moderate rain in the rest of Mindanao, the rest of the Visayas, and in Bicol.

When the LPA develops into a tropical depression, it will be named Crising.

It will be the 3rd tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, and also comes as many Filipinos are traveling or on vacation for the Holy Week break. – Rappler.com