PAGASA warns residents of Eastern Visayas and Bicol to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) in the country intensified into a tropical depression on Friday afternoon, April 14. It has been named Crising.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Good Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression Crising has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It is already located 555 kilometers east of Maasin, Southern Leyte, moving west northwest at 22 km/h.

PAGASA warned residents of Samar and Leyte to brace for rain with gusty winds. There will also be moderate to heavy rain in the rest of Eastern Visayas and in Bicol, which may trigger flash floods and landslides.

Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas, meanwhile, will experience light to moderate rain.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will continue to have generally good weather, with just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Northern Luzon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas will be moderate to rough.

Crising is the 3rd tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. It also comes as many Filipinos are traveling or on vacation for the Holy Week break. – Rappler.com