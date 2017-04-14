Tropical Depression Crising is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain, which could cause flash floods and landslides

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas were placed under signal number 1 early Friday evening, April 14, due to Tropical Depression Crising.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Good Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Crising is already 340 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It continues to move west northwest at 22 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The following areas are under signal number 1:

Sorsogon

Albay

Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

northern part of Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Crising's 250-km diameter, which could bring flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is expected to make landfall in Samar on Saturday afternoon, April 15.

This would likely pose problems for Holy Week travelers who are in the affected regions.

