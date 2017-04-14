The tropical depression is still expected to hit the Samar area on Saturday afternoon, April 15

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Crising slightly slowed down late Friday evening, April 14, a day ahead of its expected landfall.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Good Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Crising is already 310 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is now moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 22 km/h.

It maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The following areas in Bicol and Eastern Visayas remain under signal number 1:

Sorsogon

Albay

Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

northern part of Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Crising's 250-km diameter, which could bring flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is expected to make landfall in Samar on Saturday afternoon, April 15.

Private weather forecaster Weather Philippines had said in an 8 pm advisory that the landfall could be between 1 pm and 2 pm, but because Crising has since slowed down, it might be around mid-afternoon.

Based on the PAGASA forecast, Crising will not intensify into a tropical storm. It is expected to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) by Monday, April 17.

– Rappler.com