Tropical Depression Crising now has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 68 km/h

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Crising slightly intensified before dawn on Black Saturday, April 15, just hours ahead of its expected landfall in Samar.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Black Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Crising now has maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 68 km/h.

The tropical depression is already 220 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is again moving west northwest at 22 kilometers per hour (km/h) after earlier slowing down late Friday night, April 14.

The following areas are under signal number 1:

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Burias Island

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Aklan

Capiz

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

northern part of Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Crising's 250-km diameter, which could bring flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is expected to make landfall in Samar on Saturday afternoon.

Based on the PAGASA forecast, Crising will not intensify into a tropical storm. It is expected to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) on Monday, April 17.

