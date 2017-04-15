Residents and Holy Week travelers in Tropical Depression Crising's path are advised to be on alert

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Crising maintained its strength early Saturday morning, April 15, as it headed for the Samar area, where it is expected to make landfall in the afternoon.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Black Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Crising is already 185 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It continues to move west northwest but at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) compared to the previous 22 km/h.

Crising still has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 68 km/h.

The following areas are under signal number 1:

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Aklan

Antique

Iloilo

Capiz

northern part of Cebu

northern part of Negros Occidental

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Crising's 250-km diameter, which could bring flash floods and landslides. Residents and Holy Week travelers in the tropical depression's path are advised to be on alert.

Based on the PAGASA forecast, Crising will not intensify into a tropical storm. It is expected to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) on Tuesday, April 18.

