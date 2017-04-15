(UPDATED) Tropical Depression Crising, which will make landfall on Saturday afternoon, April 15, now has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Tropical Depression Crising slightly weakened late Saturday morning, April 15, as it headed for the Samar area, where it is expected to make landfall between 3 pm and 5 pm.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Black Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Crising is already 155 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It continues to move west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Crising now has maximum winds of 45 km/h (from the previous 55 km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h (from the previous 68 km/h).

The following areas remain under signal number 1:

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Aklan

Antique

Iloilo

Capiz

northern part of Cebu

northern part of Negros Occidental

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Crising's 250-km diameter, which could bring flash floods and landslides. Residents and Holy Week travelers in the tropical depression's path are advised to be on alert.

"Dahil naka-holiday mode po kasi tayo, baka masyado tayong kampante, biglang may dumating na malalakas na pag-alon," said PAGASA Weather Services chief Esperanza Cayanan in a press briefing late Saturday morning.

(Since we're on holiday mode, we might be too complacent, but there could be strong waves.)

After hitting Samar, Crising will cross northern Visayas and Southern Luzon until Sunday evening, April 16.

There is a possibility that after making landfall, the tropical depression will weaken into a low pressure area (LPA).

But Cayanan reiterated that the public should still be on guard and heed warnings from authorities, particularly if trips are canceled.

"Magkakaroon po tayo ng mga gale warning... sa mga lugar na malalakas ang pag-alon. Kaya importante po ang pag-plano natin ng ating pag-biyahe," she said.

(We'll be issuing gale warnings... in areas where there are strong waves. That's why it's important for travelers to plan their return trips.)

Moderate to rough waters are expected in the seaboards of Samar, Leyte, and Sorsogon on Saturday.

"Delikado pong pumalaot ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang maliliit na sasakyang pandagat," PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said during the press briefing.

(It's dangerous to venture out into sea, especially for small vessels.)

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will only have light rain starting Sunday morning.

