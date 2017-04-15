Crising is expected to make landfall in the Samar area between 3 pm and 5 pm on Black Saturday, April 15

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Crising maintained its course early Saturday afternoon, April 15, threatening the Samar area.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said that Crising would make landfall in Samar between 3 pm and 5 pm on Black Saturday.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm, PAGASA said Crising is already 130 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It continues to move west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It still has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The following areas remain under signal number 1:

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Romblon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Aklan

Antique

Iloilo

Capiz

northern part of Cebu

northern part of Negros Occidental

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Moderate to heavy rain is expected within Crising's 250-km diameter, which could bring flash floods and landslides. Residents and Holy Week travelers in the tropical depression's path are advised to be on alert.

After hitting Samar, Crising will cross northern Visayas and Southern Luzon until Sunday evening, April 16.

There is a possibility that after making landfall, the tropical depression will weaken into a low pressure area (LPA).

But PAGASA advised the public not to be complacent, since there would still be moderate to rough waters in the seaboards of Samar, Leyte, and Sorsogon on Saturday.

On Twitter, the Philippine Coast Guard said ports in Albay, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon have canceled trips.

Ports in Albay, Sorsogon and Camarines Sur cancelled trips due to #CrisingPH pic.twitter.com/GuXRew2sXg — PhilippineCoastGuard (@PhilCoastGuard1) April 15, 2017

Nearly a thousand passengers have been stranded due to Crising.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will only have light rain starting Sunday morning.

