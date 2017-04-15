Light to moderate rain is still expected in the Visayas, and in the regions of Bicol and Caraga

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Crising weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Saturday evening, April 15, after making landfall in Hernani, Eastern Samar at 6:30 pm.

In a bulletin issued past 8 pm, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA which was formerly Crising is already in the vicinity of Basey, Samar.

There are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. PAGASA warned, however, that light to moderate rain is still expected in the Visayas, and in the regions of Bicol and Caraga.

"Kahit low pressure area, mag-ingat pa rin po tayo," PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio earlier said in a press briefing on Saturday afternoon.

(Even if it weakens into a low pressure area, we should still take precautions.)

Aurelio also said isolated thunderstorms are expected in Caraga, Calabarzon, and Bicol. Metro Manila will have generally good weather.

Crising left thousands of passengers stranded in Bicol on Black Saturday.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), meanwhile, said it is on standby to extend assistance to local government units. – Rappler.com