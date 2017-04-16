The northern parts of Cebu and the Negros Island Region, as well as Capiz, Aklan, Romblon, Masbate, and Mindoro, should watch out for floods and landslides

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) which was formerly Tropical Depression Crising will continue to bring more rain to parts of the country on Monday, April 17.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Easter Sunday, April 16, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA was already in the vicinity of Roxas, Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the northern part of Cebu and the northern part of the Negros Island Region, as well as in Capiz, Aklan, Romblon, Masbate, and Mindoro. These areas should be on alert for floods and landslides.

At least 7 people have died in Cebu due to the floods.

There will also be light to moderate rain in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bataan, and other parts of the Visayas, Bicol, and Mimaropa.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that coastal waters in Luzon and the Visayas will be moderate to rough.

Crising weakened into an LPA on Saturday evening, April 15, after making landfall in Hernani, Eastern Samar that same night. – Rappler.com