'Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country,' PAGASA says

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines will experience isolated rain on Sunday, April 23, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

"Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country," PAGASA said in its 24-hour public weather forecast issued at 5 pm on Saturday, April 22.

"Light to moderate winds blowing from the southeast to south will prevail over Luzon and Visayas and coming from the east over Mindanao," PAGASA said.

"The coastal waters throughout the archipelago will be slight to moderate," it added. – Rappler.com