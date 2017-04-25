The weather disturbance is last located 1,285 km east of southern Luzon, and is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility within Tuesday, April 25

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A tropical depression is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Tuesday, April 25, as warm temperatures are set to continue affecting the country.

As of 5 pm, the weather system was located 1,285 kilometers east of southern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts of up to 65 km/h, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its bulletin.

The system, which will be named "Dante" once it enters PAR, is currently moving west northwest at a speed of 13 km/h.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, the bureau said.

Moderate to strong winds from the east to southeast will affect northern and central Luzon, while elsewhere winds will be light to moderate coming from the northeast to east, the bureau said. – Rappler.com