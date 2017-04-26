However, the storm is not expected to make landfall, as it is forecast to eventually move northeast and out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Dante has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Wednesday, April 25.

As of 10 am, Dante was located 1,170 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 11 am bulletin.

The storm is forecast to move northwest at 11 km/h, the bulletin said.

However, the storm is not expected to make landfall, as it is forecast to eventually move northeast.

It is forecast to be 1,165 km east of Casiguran, Aurora by Thursday morning, April 27, and 1,445 km east of Aparri, Cagayan – and out of PAR – by Friday, April 28. It will move further away by Saturday, April 29.

Since the weather system is still far from land, no tropical cyclone warning signal has been raised.

The next update on Dante will be issued at 11pm, the bureau said. – Rappler.com