The storm is expected to veer away from the Philippines and will not affect weekend weather

MANILA, Philippines – The named weather system Dante is now a tropical storm, but it is still far from Philippine landmass to affect weather in the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday, April 27.

Dante, which was upgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday, April 26, was last located 1,330 km east of Casiguran, Aurora, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The storm is currently moving north at 13 km/h, the bureau said in its 5 am 24-hour forecast.

It is expected to move away from the country in the coming days, and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday, April 28.

Meanwhile, the country can expect to have "partly cloudy to cloudy" skies which will be accompanied by isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com