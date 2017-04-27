The center of Tropical Storm Dante is located at 1,335 km east of Casiguran, Aurora as of 4 pm Thursday, April 27

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms will affect Batanes on Friday, April 28, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 4 pm Thursday, April 27, PAGASA located the center of Tropical Storm Dante at 1,335 km east of Casiguran, Aurora, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

It is expected to move north northeast at 15 km/h.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Northern Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast to north over Eastern Visayas and the rest of Luzon, and from the north to northwest over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com