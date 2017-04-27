Tropical depression Dante (Muifa) is estimated to be some 1,425 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan this evening

MANILA, Philippines – State weather service Pagasa announced Thursday evening, April 27, tropical storm Dante had weakened into a tropical depression. The tropical depression was also now outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Tropical depression Dante (Muifa) was estimated to be some 1,425 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan this evening.

Estimated rainfall will be moderate to heavy within a 300 kilometer diameter of the Tropical depression, with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, as well as a gustiness of up to 65km/h.

Tropical depression Dante is forecast to move north-northeast at a speed of 18 km/h. – Rappler.com