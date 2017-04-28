A frontal system is affecting Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, April 29, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, April 28, PAGASA said these skies will affect Batanes, Cagayan and Isabela. A frontal system is affecting Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to northeast. – Rappler.com