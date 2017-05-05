Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Saturday, May 6, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, May 5, PAGASA said these skies will bring rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms over the country, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to southeast over Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, and from the east over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com