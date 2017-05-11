An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Mindanao, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies on Friday, May 12, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, May 11, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms to those areas in the next 24 hours.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao, while easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to southeast over Northern Luzon, and from the east to northeast over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com