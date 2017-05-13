Cloudy skies will bring light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms to Visayas, Mindanao, and the province of Palawan

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over the country on Sunday, May 14, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Saturday, May 13, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms to Visayas, Mindanao, and the province of Palawan.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to southeast over Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, and from the east to northeast over the rest of the country. – Rappler.com