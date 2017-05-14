Rain is expected due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ)

MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring more rain to parts of the country on Monday, May 15.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, May 14, state weather bureau PAGASA said there will be light to moderate rain in Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

The rest of the country will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA also said coastal waters throughout the country would be moderate. – Rappler.com