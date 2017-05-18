A frontal system is affecting Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Central Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thundestorms on Friday, May 19, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, May 18, PAGASA also said that Metro Manila and the rest of country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to southeast over Mindanao, and from the south to southeast over the rest of country. – Rappler.com