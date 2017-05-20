Cloudy skies will bring light to moderate rains over Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera and Central Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies will persist over Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Central Luzon on Sunday, May 21, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Saturday, May 20, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rains and isolated thundestorms in the next 24 hours.

Metro Manila and the rest of country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the east to southeast over Visayas and Mindanao, and from the southeast to south over the rest of country. – Rappler.com