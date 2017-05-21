There will be light to moderate rain in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Central Luzon

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) up north is expected to bring more rain to parts of Luzon on Monday, May 22.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, May 21, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is located 365 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

There will be light to moderate rain in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Central Luzon on Monday.

The rest of the country will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA also said coastal waters throughout the country would be moderate. – Rappler.com