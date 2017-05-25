A southwest monsoon is also affecting the western section of Luzon and Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) off Batanes on Thursday, May 25.

At 4 pm Thursday, the LPA was located at 380 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes. A southwest monsoon is also affecting the western section of Luzon and Visayas.

Luzon, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southwest over Luzon and Visayas, and from the southeast to south over Mindanao.