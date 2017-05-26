A southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon and Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Western Visayas and parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies on Saturday, May 27, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, May 26, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Ilocos, Cordillera, Zambales, Mindoro, and Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southwest over Luzon and Visayas, and from the southeast to south over Mindanao. – Rappler.com