MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies on Sunday, May 28, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Saturday, May 27, PAGASA said there will be light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms over the regions of Ilocos and Cordillera and the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Zambales, and Bataan.

A southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southwest over Luzon, and from the southeast to south over Visayas and Mindanao.– Rappler.com