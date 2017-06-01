An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Mindanao

Published 5:50 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The island of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms on Friday, June 2, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, June 1, PAGASA said an intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the southwest over Northern Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the south to southwest. – Rappler.com