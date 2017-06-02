A southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon

Published 5:51 PM, June 02, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – The whole country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Saturday, June 3, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, June 2, PAGASA said these skies will bring isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

A southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the southwest over Northern Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southeast to southwest. – Rappler.com