Published 5:39 PM, June 03, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over parts of Luzon on Sunday, June 4, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Saturday, June 3, PAGASA said this will be experienced over the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

A southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the southwest over Northern and Western Luzon, causing moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the southeast to southwest. – Rappler.com