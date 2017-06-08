Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Zamboanga Peninsula should be on alert for possible floods and landslides

Published 8:45 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rain to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Friday, June 9.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Thursday, June 8, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and located 10 kilometers northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

There will be moderate to heavy rain in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Those regions should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

Light to moderate rain is also expected in the rest of the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, as well as in Bicol, Mimaropa, and the southern part of Quezon.

Other parts of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also said coastal waters in Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com