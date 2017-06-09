State weather bureau PAGASA warns this low pressure area could trigger flash floods and landslides

Published 11:35 AM, June 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) will continue to bring rain to parts of the country on Friday, June 9.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is already 30 kilometers east northeast of Iloilo City, Iloilo.

There will be moderate to heavy rain in the Visayas and in the regions of Bicol, Caraga, and the Zamboanga Peninsula, as well as the province of Palawan.

Those areas should be on alert for possible floods and landslides.

Other parts of the country, including Metro Manila, will have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA earlier said coastal waters in Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao will be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com