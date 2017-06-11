But state weather bureau PAGASA says the low pressure area is already making its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 11:25 AM, June 11, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that state weather bureau PAGASA has been monitoring in recent days will continue to bring rain on Sunday, June 11.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA is 370 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales.

There will be light to moderate rain in the provinces of Bataan, Zambales, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

The good news – the LPA is making its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA said the LPA will develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours, when it is already outside PAR.

Earlier, the state weather bureau said the rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Sunday. – Rappler.com