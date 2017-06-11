Meanwhile, the low pressure area earlier being monitored is already out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, where it intensified into a tropical depression

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – There will be light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms when the country celebrates its 119th Independence Day on Monday, June 12.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, June 11, state weather bureau PAGASA said there will be light to moderate rain in the provinces of Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

The rest of the country will have just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) which earlier brought rain to parts of the Philippines is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The LPA has since intensified into a tropical depression with maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 65 km/h, but it continues to move away from the country.

PAGASA also said coastal waters in Luzon would be moderate to rough. – Rappler.com