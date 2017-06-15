An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao

Published 5:16 PM, June 15, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of the country will experience cloudy skies on Friday, June 16, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, June 15, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Mindanao, Central Visayas, Negros Island Region, Leyte provinces, and Palawan.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the northeast to east over Mindanao, and from the southeast to southwest over the rest of the country, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com