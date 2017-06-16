An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Mindanao

Published 6:59 PM, June 16, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – Different parts of Mindanao will have cloudy skies on Saturday, June 17, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, June 16, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over the provinces of Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, South Cotabato, and Sarangani.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the northeast to east over Mindanao, and from the southeast to southwest over the rest of the country, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com