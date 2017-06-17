A ridge of High Pressure Area is affecting the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas

Published 8:16 PM, June 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Sunday, June 18, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Saturday, June 17, PAGASA said these skies will bring rainshowers and/or thunderstorms on Sunday over Metro Manila, Tuguegarao City, Laoag City, Baguio City, Angeles City, Tagaytay City, Lipa City, Legazpi City, Puerto Princesa City, Iloilo/Bacolod City, Metro Cebu, Tacloban City, Cagayan de Oro City, Valencia City, Metro Davao, and Zamboanga City.

A ridge of High Pressure Area (HPA) is affecting the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds blowing from the southwest will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough. PAGASA added that elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from southeast to southwest with light to moderate seas. – Rappler.com