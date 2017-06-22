An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Mindanao

Published 4:59 PM, June 22, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – Palawan and different parts of Mindanao will have cloudy skies on Friday, June 23, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, June 22, PAGASA said these skies will bring light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, ARMM, and Soccsksargen.

An intertropical convergence zone is affecting Southern Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southwest to south over Palawan, and from the southeast to south over the rest of the country, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com