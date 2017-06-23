A southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Southern Luzon

Published 5:45 PM, June 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Palawan and Mindoro will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, June 24, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, June 23, PAGASA said a southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Southern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southwest to south over Luzon, and from the southeast to south over the rest of the country, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com