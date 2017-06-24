A ridge of high pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Luzon

Published 7:59 PM, June 24, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, June 25, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will also prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA added.

A ridge of high pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Luzon.

In its bulletin issued 5 pm on Saturday, June 24, PAGASA said the rainshowers and thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila, Tagaytay City, Lipa City, Clark Zone in Angeles City, Baguio City, Laoag City, Tuguegaro City, Puerto Princesa City, Bacolod City, Metro Cebu, Tacloban City, Cagayan de Oro City, Valencia City, Metro Davao, and Zamboanga City.

PAGASA added that light to moderate winds coming from the east to southeast will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao, and from the southeast to south over the rest of the country.

The coastal waters throughout the archipelago will be slight to moderate. – Rappler.com