Published 5:43 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Eastern Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms on Friday, June 30, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Thursday, June 29, PAGASA said an intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southwest to south over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, and from the south to southeast over the rest of Luzon, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com