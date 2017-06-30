A low pressure area is located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, at 1,095 km east of Visayas

Published 7:10 PM, June 30, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom

MANILA, Philippines – Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms on Saturday, July 1, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 pm bulletin Friday, June 30, PAGASA said an intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao. A low pressure area was also located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, at 1,095 km east of Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southwest to south over Luzon, and from the southwest to northwest over the rest of the country, causing slight to moderate seas. – Rappler.com